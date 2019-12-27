wrestling / News
Taz to Make AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week
– Taz is set to make his debut on AEW Dynamite on next week’s episode. AEW announced on Thursday that the ECW and WWE alum will appear at next week’s episode in Jacksonville, Florida, as you can see below. MJF was also announced as appearing.
Taz previously appeared on the October 22nd episode of AEW Dark, which was taped at the October 16th Dynamite. He also worked Full Gear as a pre-show guest.
Making a guest appearance at #AEWDynamite in Jacksonville, FL. He is the Human Suplex Machine – @OfficialTAZ!
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch on @TNTDrama every Wednesday at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/vjL6sTuFom
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019
.@The_MJF will be appearing live in Jacksonville, FL, as #AEWDynamite returns January 1st, 2020!.
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch on @TNTDrama every Wednesday at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/kvsdftYE9n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 27, 2019
