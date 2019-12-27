wrestling / News

Taz to Make AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taz AEW Dynamite

– Taz is set to make his debut on AEW Dynamite on next week’s episode. AEW announced on Thursday that the ECW and WWE alum will appear at next week’s episode in Jacksonville, Florida, as you can see below. MJF was also announced as appearing.

Taz previously appeared on the October 22nd episode of AEW Dark, which was taped at the October 16th Dynamite. He also worked Full Gear as a pre-show guest.

