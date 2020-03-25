wrestling / News
Taz to Provide Live Recap After Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
Taz will provide a live recap following tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that the recap will stream on their YouTube account immediately following the show, as you can see below:
Tomorrow night immediately following #AEWDynamite @OfficialTAZ will be streaming a live recap show over on our @YouTube channel.
Be sure to subscribe to our channel here ➡️ , https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe, and hit the bell icon to keep up to date with all things #AEW. pic.twitter.com/ApsNKHVLS0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre On Possibly Winning The WWE Title In An Empty Arena
- Dana Brooke Reportedly Pulled From Wrestlemania Because She’s In Quarantine
- Eve Torres Discusses Botched RAW Battle Royal Where Kaitlyn Mistakenly Eliminated Her, Her Decision to Leave WWE & Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Explains the Importance Chris Benoit Had on His Career, on Bringing David Benoit and Nancy Benoit’s Sister Together Years Later