Taz to Provide Live Recap After Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taz's CBS Sports

Taz will provide a live recap following tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that the recap will stream on their YouTube account immediately following the show, as you can see below:

