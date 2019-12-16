wrestling / News
Taz Tweets More About Corey Graves, Says ‘He Wants Content For The Podcast WWE Handed Him’
As we previously reported, Corey Graves made a joke at Taz’s expense yesterday prior to WWE TLC, claiming that Vic Joseph and Samoa Joe were the “new and improved” Michael Cole and Taz. The Human Suplex Machine didn’t enjoy that, calling Graves out on Twitter. He ended up writing more on the subject later in the night.
He wrote: “Nah, he wants content for the podcast WWE handed him. Meanwhile, @WWEGraves has every resource possible from WWE to succeed with the pod but he has try to become a hot take controversial outspoken shock jock podcaster “try hard” …brother please. Never was bitter & not bitter. Jealous?? About what? Him? lol I was minding my own business he took a shot at me (claims it was a joke afterwards) for no reason , I defended myself & my body of work and I’m the bad guy? Wake the hell up dude.”
