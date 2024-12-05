Taz Gives An Update on His Health After Total Knee Replacement Surgery

Back in October, Taz went on hiatus from AEW after having total knee replacement surgery. He was written out of AEW storylines with a parking lot attack. In a post on Twitter, he gave a quick update on his condition.

He wrote: “I know a lot of u asked & have sent me good wishes in my rehabilitation of my knee… Just a quick update. It’s going really well! I’ve been training really hard at PT & my knee is healing/getting strong rapidly!”