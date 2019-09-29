Taz Discusses Vince McMahon Producing His Commentary Work in WWE, How Vince Was Usually Harder on Play-by-Play Guys

– As noted, WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE and ECW Superstar Taz on the WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Taz discussed his transition to being an announcer and broadcaster for WWE, and what it was like working with Vince McMahon in that area. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Taz on joining the WWE commentary team and working with Vince McMahon: “I had a lot of fun doing it and when I transitioned from the ring to the commentary desk, it was actually a hard thing to do. I didn’t want to do it but Vince McMahon felt it was the next chapter for me. He said we need someone else that’s a little younger than Jerry Lawler and you have a unique personality and New York slang that’s a little different than everyone else we have. Vince said to me, ‘I need you to be good at this [laughs]’ He comes over and goes, ‘Taz, you’re doing good with the commentary and Kevin Dunn told me what you’re doing on Heat and it’s great.’ Then he looked right at me and goes, ‘I need you to be REALLY good at this.’ So, a little pressure!”

Taz on how Vince McMahon wouldn’t talk to him on headset much at first: “Once I was on SmackDown he would let me get my sea legs under me. He understood the importance of you and your partner getting chemistry. A lot of times you either have it or you don’t have it – Michael Cole and I – but Vince and Kevin Dunn really wanted us to build that chemistry so early on Vince wasn’t in my headset that much. Over a couple of years when he knew this was a legitimate, strong team, then he would get a little crazy sometimes. Some nights and segments he’s chattier than others. But it was never like, ‘Oh my God! This is driving me crazy!'”

Taz on how Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon would produce them over headset: “He was more helpful than hurtful but there were times when he was too wordy. I’m a firm believer in all announcers need to be produced…In WWE’s case it’s Kevin Dunn. He’s producing in and out of breaks, what graphics are coming up, counting the play-by-play guy into things. There’s another guy that produces you on the creative end and not the logistics end, and that’s what Vince McMahon did for me. I learned more from Vince in my headset. But he would often get upset in a segment cause of the guys in the ring or the ref, and he’d then get on the announcers. He was always a little harder on the play-by-play guys than the color commentators because back then, the commentators were former champions or former wrestlers. Now the business is different where many commentators weren’t champions or never wrestled much. But back then he did have a little bit of a different respect for guys who laced up boots.”

Taz on his preference for a two-man booth: “I’m a firm believer in the two-man booth. To me it’s a better and easier listen. In some cases, a three-man booth is important for example AEW because they’re a new brand and there’s a lot of stories that need to be told. I think that’s important as long as the announcers in AEW can get their cadence right. I’ve worked in both but I’ve always preferred a two-person booth. Everyone needs to know their role when it’s a three-person booth. There has to be a lead and you can’t step on each other or it will be a horrible listen.

Taz on turning down Starrcast I and II through Conrad Thompson: “With Starrcast with No. 1 and No. 2, there were so many opportunities where [Conrad] was like, ‘Hey, do you wanna come and do this…’ With me, I was like, ‘Nah, I’m not interested.’ He was like, ‘WHAT?!’ The third one, he had to go through a mutual friend of mine to do it. For me, I do so much content and radio that I normally don’t go out there and do too much stuff. So whenever I do something, it’s kinda unique.”