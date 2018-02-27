Taz Thought WWE Made Ronda Rousey Look Weak on Raw

– Taz wasn’t a fan of how Ronda Rousey was booked in her Raw debut. The WWE alum discussed the situation on his latest Taz and The Moose radio show. Highlights are below, courtest of Wrestling Inc:

On his criticism of the Raw segment: “They take the most credible female they have in the history of the WWE, and second impression of her, and they made her look bad already…She should have went after Stephanie like she wanted to kill her. I’m talking about legitimate police officers there holding her back, two or three or them, something. A couple of the boys, somebody. Someone needed to stop her and [keep her away]. Stephanie should have been terrified of her. Absolutely freakin terrified of her. But instead, Stephanie got in her face and apologized. When the girl, Ronda, demanded an apology, Stephanie had to get the upper hand and look down at her and say, (whines) ‘I’m sorry.’ That sucked! That sucked. Build the girl and get her over. She’s legit! She’s legit. What [WWE] did, sucked. Sucked!”

On Kurt Angle’s apology: “The Kurt Angle thing, that sucked. Having Kurt be like, ‘Oh, well. I lied.’ That sucked! Not Kurt’s fault. It sucked! And you know what, don’t put me in your Hall of Fame. I don’t give a s**t. I’m telling you right now, it sucked.”