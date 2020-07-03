Taz Responds To Fan Saying WWE Saved His Career

Taz got a lot of attention this week for implying that WWE was running a “sloppy shop” relating to COVID-19 testing during AEW Fyter Fest, a comment that reportedly upset people in WWE.

A fan on Twitter tweeted that WWE wouldn’t be upset about Taz’s comment if it wasn’t true, prompting another fan to respond by saying while Taz’s comment might be correct, his comment was an unnecessary jab at the company that “saved his career.”

“I agree to a point. #TAZ might be correct but IMO it’s an unecessary jab to a company that saved his career after wrestling & prepared him in a career of announcing. If Taz never had the opportunity to announce he may never of had his podcast & other gigs over the years.”

Taz took offense to that comment, saying WWE did not save his career.

“Saved my career??? Lmao, NO! They gave me opportunity (which I appreciated & accepted) but you NEED to understand…that’s a 2 way street. I was supplying them with a need & providing my services. They did that to capiltize on $ invest in me & they NEEDED a new fresh voice.”