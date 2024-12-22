wrestling / News

TBS Championship Match Added to AEW Worlds End, Updated Lineup

December 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Mercedes Mone Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone will face each other for the TBS title one more time, this time at AEW Worlds End. Statlander challenged Mone to a rematch on tonight’s Collision. Later, after Statlander defeated Penelope Ford, Mone came out and accepted. The two previously had a match at Full Gear, which Mone won. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White
* Tijuana Street Fight for AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole
* AEW Continental Classic: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-Up
* AEW Continental Classic: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-Up
* AEW Contintental Classic Finals

