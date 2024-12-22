TBS Championship Match Added to AEW Worlds End, Updated Lineup

Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone will face each other for the TBS title one more time, this time at AEW Worlds End. Statlander challenged Mone to a rematch on tonight’s Collision. Later, after Statlander defeated Penelope Ford, Mone came out and accepted. The two previously had a match at Full Gear, which Mone won. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White

* Tijuana Street Fight for AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole

* AEW Continental Classic: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-Up

* AEW Continental Classic: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-Up

* AEW Contintental Classic Finals