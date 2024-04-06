TBS Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Julia Hart will defend her TBS Championship against Leyla Hirsch on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Hirsch appeared on tonight’s episode of Rampage and talked about her appearing on ROH TV for the past year, noting that she was back in AEW to remind herself why she was “legit.” She then issued the challenge to Hart for the title on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for next Friday’s episode, which airs on TNT.