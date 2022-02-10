TBS Championship Match & More Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

A couple of late matches have been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against NXT alumna A.Q.A. (aka Zayda Remier) on tonight’s show. In addition, Serena Deeb will host a “Five Minute Rookie Challenge” for tonight’s show.

Khan wrote:

“Tonight’s a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10!

Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite!”

