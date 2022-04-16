wrestling / News

TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

April 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 4-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the initial card for next week’s Rampage, with the TBS Title on the line and more. You can see the matches below for next week, which were announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage:

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir
* Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading