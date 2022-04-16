wrestling / News
TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
April 15, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced the initial card for next week’s Rampage, with the TBS Title on the line and more. You can see the matches below for next week, which were announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage:
* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir
* Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia
