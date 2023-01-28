TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe

* Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

* Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA