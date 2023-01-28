wrestling / News
TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet
* TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe
* Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley
* Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA