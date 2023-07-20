wrestling / News

TBS Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

July 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

A TBS Championship match is among the bouts set for this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW has announced the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TBS:

* Royal Rampage Match: Competitors TBA
* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Johnny TV, Aaron Solo, & QT Marshall

