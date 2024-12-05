wrestling / News
TBS Championship Match Set For Holiday Bash AEW Dynamite
December 4, 2024
Mercedes Mone will defend the AEW TBS Championship at the Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite in two weeks. It was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that Mone will defend her title against Anna Jay on the December 18th episode of Dynamite.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TBS from Washington, DC, is:
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin
