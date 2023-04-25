wrestling / News

TBS Hypes Return of AEW All Access With New Episode This Week

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW All Access Image Credit: AEW

TBS issued the following announcement, hyping the return of AEW All Access on Wednesday, April 26. The new episode will air at 10:00 pm EST following AEW Dynamite. The show was on hiatus last week due to other sports programming. You can check out the announcement below:

WATCH A NEW EPISODE OF AEW: ALL ACCESS

THIS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 AT 10 PM ET/PT ON TBS

NEW EPISODES AIR WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAYS 10 PM ET/PT ON TBS

The Young Bucks continue their best-of-seven series as they question their future in wrestling. Meanwhile, Britt Baker wonders if tonight is the night that a decision is made on Thunder Rosa’s championship run, and Ruby Soho makes her return from injury with her eyes set on nemesis Tay Melo.

