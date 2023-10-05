– As previously reported, there were DVR listing issues for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, where TBS listings for the show on Spectum and DirecTV had it starting at 4:00 pm EST instead of its actual start time. PWInsider received word from TBS on how fans can watch last night’s AEW Dynamite in case viewers missed it due to the errors. The statement reads:

“Last night’s Dynamite is currently available on our tbs.com website as well as the app. We are working to find out more about potential VOD options for those who missed; soon as we hear we’ll let you know.”