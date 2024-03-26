wrestling / News
TBS Title #1 Contender’s Match Set For AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a four-way TBS Championship #1 contender’s match for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Willow Nightingale will compete with the winner getting a TBS Title match at AEW Dynasty.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, is:
* TBS Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale
* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita
TOMORROW, 3/27@centrevideotron Quebec City
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, tomorrow at 8pm ET/7pm CT
4 Way Match
Winner Gets TBS Championship Shot at #AEWDynasty@callmekrisstat vs @Skyebyee vs @annajay___ vs @willowwrestles
+@MercedesVarnado on commentary
TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q3QuI3kOxG
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott D’Amore Pushing To Take Over Creative In TNA
- Bully Ray Says He Sometimes Feels Like Cody Rhodes Isn’t ‘The Guy’ In WWE
- Kevin Nash Reflects on Why WCW’s Road Wild Event in Sturgis Was A ‘S*** Show’
- Ronda Rousey On What She Told Triple H Before Leaving WWE, Reveals She Hid Concussion Symptoms