TBS Title #1 Contender’s Match Set For AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a four-way TBS Championship #1 contender’s match for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Willow Nightingale will compete with the winner getting a TBS Title match at AEW Dynasty.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, is:

* TBS Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita