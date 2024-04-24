TBS Title Celebration Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a TBS Championship celebration for this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced that Willow Nightingale will have a celebration for her title win on the show, which airs tomorrow live on TBS.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay

* Chuck Taylor chooses between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

* Willow Nightingale’s TBS Championship celebration