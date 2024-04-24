wrestling / News
TBS Title Celebration Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a TBS Championship celebration for this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced that Willow Nightingale will have a celebration for her title win on the show, which airs tomorrow live on TBS.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay
* Chuck Taylor chooses between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta
* Willow Nightingale’s TBS Championship celebration
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW!@dailysplace | Jacksonville, FL
LIVE COAST-TO-COAST
8pm ET/5pm PT | TBS
After @WillowWrestles’ TBS title win at #AEWDynasty, it’s time to party with the NEW Face of TBS, @CallMeKrisStat & @StokelyHathaway for a #TBS Championship Celebration! pic.twitter.com/UmeM0xgkZV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2024