TBS Title Celebration Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-23-24 Willow Nightingale Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a TBS Championship celebration for this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced that Willow Nightingale will have a celebration for her title win on the show, which airs tomorrow live on TBS.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay
* Chuck Taylor chooses between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta
* Willow Nightingale’s TBS Championship celebration

