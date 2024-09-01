TBS Title Match Added To AEW All Out

A TBS championship match was announced for AEW All Out following tonight’s episode of Collision on TNT. Hikaru Shida won a four-way match against Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb to earn the title shot. She will face Mercedes Mone on September 7. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* Street Fight for CMLL Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

* MJF vs. Daniel Garcia