TBS Title Match Added To AEW All Out
August 31, 2024 | Posted by
A TBS championship match was announced for AEW All Out following tonight’s episode of Collision on TNT. Hikaru Shida won a four-way match against Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb to earn the title shot. She will face Mercedes Mone on September 7. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* Street Fight for CMLL Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander
* Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
* MJF vs. Daniel Garcia