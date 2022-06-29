wrestling / News
TBS Title Match Added To AEW Blood & Guts, Updated Lineup
All Elite Wrestling has announced a TBS Championship match for Blood & Guts tonight, with Jade Cargill defending against Leila Grey.
The match was set up after Cargill’s publicist, Stokely Hathaway, noted that she was demanding a title defense in an open challenge. He also noted that Athena’s applicated in the Baddie search was “lost in the mail.” Tony Khan would later make the match official.
Ok, you’re on, sir.
I’m forwarding that contract that you just emailed to me to the entire locker room now. Fortunately I’m a night owl.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2022
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS Championship Open Challenge
Undefeated 33-0 TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill
vs@Miss_LeilaGrey (Challenger)#BloodAndGuts@TBSNetwork
Tomorrow Night
@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT https://t.co/R65cAXb9cE pic.twitter.com/TDsMjPaWlj
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2022
The updated lineup includes:
* Blood & Guts: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz
* TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Leila Grey
* Ethan Page vs. Orange Cassidy
* Christian Cage to appear
