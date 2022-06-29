TBS Title Match Added To AEW Blood & Guts, Updated Lineup

All Elite Wrestling has announced a TBS Championship match for Blood & Guts tonight, with Jade Cargill defending against Leila Grey.

The match was set up after Cargill’s publicist, Stokely Hathaway, noted that she was demanding a title defense in an open challenge. He also noted that Athena’s applicated in the Baddie search was “lost in the mail.” Tony Khan would later make the match official.

Ok, you’re on, sir.

I’m forwarding that contract that you just emailed to me to the entire locker room now. Fortunately I’m a night owl. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2022

The updated lineup includes:

* Blood & Guts: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz

* TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Leila Grey

* Ethan Page vs. Orange Cassidy

* Christian Cage to appear