wrestling / News
TBS Title Match Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
A TBS title match has been added to this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as Mercedes Mone defends against Yuka Sakazaki. Sakazaki defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb to win the title shot. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
It's breaking down between Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb!
And The Vendetta look to take advantage!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@YukaSakazaki | @SerenaDeeb | @amisylle |@DeonnaPurrazzo | @thetayavalkyrie | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/VZo0lpBZ1E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
.@harleycameron_ saves the day and helps set the stage for @YukaSakazaki to get a shot at @MercedesVarnado this Wednesday night!#AEWCollision Homecoming is LIVE on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/IspAsSMpiJ
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 26, 2025
