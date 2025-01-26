wrestling / News

TBS Title Match Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

A TBS title match has been added to this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as Mercedes Mone defends against Yuka Sakazaki. Sakazaki defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb to win the title shot. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki
* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

