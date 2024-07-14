wrestling / News

TBS Title Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
On tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a TBS title match was added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Nyla Rose accepted the open challenge of Mercedes Mone on tonight’s broadcast. It was also noted the International title match will open the show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada
* TV time with Chris Jericho

