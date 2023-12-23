TBS Title Match Added To AEW Worlds End

Tony Khan has announced a TBS title match for AEW Worlds End on December 30, as Julia Hart will defend against Abadon. The event happens at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. You can find the updated lineup below:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

* AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

* Continental Classic Finals: Participants TBD