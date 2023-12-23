wrestling / News
TBS Title Match Added To AEW Worlds End
Tony Khan has announced a TBS title match for AEW Worlds End on December 30, as Julia Hart will defend against Abadon. The event happens at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. You can find the updated lineup below:
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
* AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon
* Continental Classic Finals: Participants TBD
Next Saturday 12/30#AEWWorldsEnd PPV
Long Island, NY @NassauColiseum
TBS Title Match@TheJuliaHart vs @abadon_AEW
TBS Champion Julia Hart will defend the title vs Abadon NEXT SATURDAY at Worlds End, but first they clash TONIGHT next on TNT on #AEWCollision in a huge tag bout! pic.twitter.com/e4X4s1koG5
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 23, 2023