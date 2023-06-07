TBS Title Match & More Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Kris Statlander will defend the TBS Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Statlander will defend the championship she won at Double or Nothing against Anna Jay A.S. on Wednesday’s show.

In addition, it was announced by AEW that Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club will face CHAOS’ Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, & Chuckie T on the show. You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay A.S.

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: JungleHOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance

* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

FTR & Juice Robinson are banned from ringside.

* Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, & Chuckie T

* We’ll hear from MJF

* Tony Khan announces the main event for AEW Collision’s debut