wrestling / News
TBS Title Match & More Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Kris Statlander will defend the TBS Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Statlander will defend the championship she won at Double or Nothing against Anna Jay A.S. on Wednesday’s show.
In addition, it was announced by AEW that Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club will face CHAOS’ Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, & Chuckie T on the show. You can see the updated lineup below for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay A.S.
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: JungleHOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
FTR & Juice Robinson are banned from ringside.
* Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, & Chuckie T
* We’ll hear from MJF
* Tony Khan announces the main event for AEW Collision’s debut
TOMORROW, 6/7
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS Title Open Challenge@callmekrisstat vs @annajay___
After a great bout at #AEWHouseRules Tupelo,
Anna Jay has demanded a 2nd chance at the TBS Title, and Stat's accepted her challenge for TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/G6OU7YFFxU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 7, 2023
TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite, @rainmakerXokada's CHAOS (#BestFriends+@azucarRoc) will fight #BCC (Moxley+Claudio+Yuta) with @bryandanielson on commentary!
Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kwl0kRDT0X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2023
