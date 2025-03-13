wrestling / News

TBS Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 3-19-25 Mercedes Mone Billie Starkz Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Championship against Billie Starkz on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Street Fight: Jon Moxley vs. Cope
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Two More TBD
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz

