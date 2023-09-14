wrestling / News
TBS Title Match & More Announced For AEW Rampage
September 13, 2023 | Posted by
Jade Cargill will get her rematch for the TBS Championship on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill
* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. TBA
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Kingdom
* Lucha Bros & The Hardys vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal
