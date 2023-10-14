wrestling / News
TBS Title Match & More Set For Tomorrow’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced an updated card for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack
* Komander vs. Brian Cage
* We’ll hear from Big Bill & Ricky Starks
* Adam Copeland appears
TBS Title Match@callmekrisstat vs @Skyebyee
After winning tonight on #AEWRampage, Skye Blue, embracing her darker side in recent weeks, will challenge her friend Kris Statlander for the TBS Title TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/0pGeV637BM
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 14, 2023