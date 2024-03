AEW has announced a TBS Championship match and more for this week’s Rampage. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* TBS Championship: Julia Hart vs. Robyn Renegade.

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. The Butcher & Kip Sabian

* Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Komander & Bryan Keith

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Action Andretti