TBS Title Match Official For AEW Double or Nothing

April 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the first match for AEW Double or Nothing, which happens in Las Vegas on May 26. Willow Nightingale will defend the TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone, making her AEW in-ring debut. The event happens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. As previously noted, Mone will finally be cleared to wrestle on the show.

