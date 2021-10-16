wrestling / News
TBS Title Tournament Bracket & More Reveal Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
October 15, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced the first match, plus the reveal of the TBS Title Tournament bracket, for next week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that the brackets for the tournament will be revealed next Friday.
Also announced for the October 22nd episode is a rematch between PAC and Andrade El Idolo. Andrade won the first match, but was unhappy with the win due to Chavo Guerrero getting involved on his behalf.
The show airs next week on TNT.
Tomorrow night, it's a very special Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8.7c on @tntdrama! And next Friday's #AEWRampage is already shaping up to be a big one! pic.twitter.com/8OQLxaVtjB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2021
