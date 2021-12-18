wrestling / News
TBS Title Tournament Semifinal Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a TBS Title Tournament semifinal match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s Rampage than Ruby Soho will face Nyla Rose on the show.
In addition, Adam Cole will take on Orange Cassidy and Dr. Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone will host a Christmas party. The full lineup of the show is:
* TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Finals: Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose
* CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR
* Griff Garrison vs. Malakai Black
* Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole
* Britt Baker & Tony Schiavone’s Christmas Party
