TBS, Tony Khan Comment on AEW Dynamite Ratings Success
TBS and Tony Khan have issued statements to react to the ratings boost for this week’s AEW Dynamite. As previously reported, Wednesday’s show drew a 0.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.129 million viewers, up from last week’s numbers.
Khan posted to his Twitter account to thank fans for tuning in, writing:
“Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite yesterday, thanks to you + your support Dynamite on @TBSNetwork ranked #1 on cable Wednesday with our biggest total audience since September, we’re grateful for you wrestling fans! See you tomorrow on @TNTdrama at Friday #AEWRampage!”
Meanwhile, TBS issued a press release hyping the numbers as you can see below:
“AEW: Dynamite” on TBS Draws Over 1.1 Million Viewers as Wednesday’s #1 Cable Show
“AEW: Dynamite” on TBS is Wednesday’s #1 cable program among P18-49 bringing in over 1.12 million viewers. This makes it the largest overall audience for “AEW: Dynamite” since September 29, 2021 on TNT.
“AEW: Dynamite” on TBS – Wednesday, February 9 – 8p-10p
541K P18-49 / 602K P25-54 / 1129K P2+
* Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49
* +19% among P18-49 and +18% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode.
* Strongest P2+ number since 9/29/21 on TNT
* +43% in P18-49 and +51% in P2+ vs. the same premiere on TNT last year
Last night’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Atlantic City, NJ, with AEW World Champion Hangman Page taking on the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match, Isiah Kassidy facing new free agent signee Keith Lee in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match, Chris Jericho convening an Inner Circle Team Meeting, and MJF’s remarks after his shocking win over CM Punk last week in Chicago.
