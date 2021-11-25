wrestling / News

TBS Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinals Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 12-1-21

The last quarterfinal in the TBS Women’s Title Tournament will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. Ruby Soho will face Kris Statlander on next Wednesday’s show to determine who goes on to the semifinals where they will face Nyla Rose.

Dynamite airs next Wednesday live on TNT.

