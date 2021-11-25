wrestling / News
TBS Women’s Title Tournament Quarterfinals Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
The last quarterfinal in the TBS Women’s Title Tournament will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. Ruby Soho will face Kris Statlander on next Wednesday’s show to determine who goes on to the semifinals where they will face Nyla Rose.
Dynamite airs next Wednesday live on TNT.
A Black Friday edition of #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT:
–@MadKing1981 v @GarciaWrestling
-Black Friday Deal Match: @RealBrittBaker v @riho_gtmv
–@AdamColePro/@theBobbyFish v @orangecassidy/@WheelerYuta#AEWDynamite NEXT WED:
-TBS Title Tournament: @realrubysoho v @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/qPnzsmCpbR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
