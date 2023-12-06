TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz To Introduce Toni Storm On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm is getting a cinema expert to introduce her on AEW Dynamite in TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Mankiewicz will introduce Storm for her Women’s World Championship defense against Skye Blue on Wednesday’s show.

Mankiewicz, the grandson of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, has hosted TCM since 2003 and was a co-host on At The Movies in the late 2000s. He interacted with AEW back in October when RJ City spoofed him during a Toni Storm segment on Dynamite.

Khan wrote:

“Tomorrow, Wed 12/6

Montreal @BellCentre Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT For her Championship Match vs @Skyebyee on Dynamite, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm will be introduced by @TCM host, the great @BenMank77 live on TBS TOMORROW NIGHT!”