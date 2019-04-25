TCW Wrestling Now Available on Amazon Prime

– Seasons one and two TCW Wrestling have officially arrived on Amazon Prime Video. TCW Announced that the first two seasons of the show are available on the streaming service in association with Powerslam Wrestling Network. You can see a trailer below.

The announcement notes, “From 2009 – 2014, the Arkansas based Traditional Championship Wrestling attempted to hold together the heritage & feel of the territorial wrestling promotions, while forging the art form into the future. TCW Wrestling would go on to have a 1 year run, Friday nights on IMPACT Wrestling’s current home, the Pursuit Channel.

“TCW helped to launch the careers of such wrestling stars as WWE’s Ember Moon, current indy sensation “.50 Caliber” Barrett Brown, & former Worlds Heavyweight champion Tim Storm and featured such wrestling stars as Diamond Dallas Page, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Matt Hardy, Tommy Dreamer, Scott Steiner, Mickie James, Carlito, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, Chris Masters, Tracy Smothers, Fit Finlay, Disco Inferno, Zach Gowen, Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, “The American Psycho” Lance Hoyt, The Rock ‘N Roll Express, Bushwhacker Luke, Jazz, Dan “The Beast” Severn, Jerry Lynn, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, and the late Matt Bourne in his last TV appearances & angles as “Boink the Clown”.”

The series on Amazon includes some never-before-aired episodes. You can access them by subscribing to the Powerslam Wrestling Network on Amazon here.