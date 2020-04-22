wrestling / News
TD Garden Says Summerslam Still Happening As Scheduled
WWE has been filming most of its shows at the WWE Performance Center lately due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with only Money in the Bank filming somewhere else (WWE HQ in Stamford). However it seems that, as of now, the plan is still to hold Summerslam at the TD Garden in Boston. The venue has been issuing the following statement to fans who are asking about the event:
“As of today, we have not received any updates from WWE regarding changes to SummerSlam, so it is still scheduled as planned. Any updates regarding the event will be posted to our website here: https://www.tdgarden.com/events/detail/wwe-summerslam-2020. We also suggest checking WWE’s website and social channels for the most up-to-date information.”
I messaged TD Garden regarding SummerSlam, as of today SummerSlam is still scheduled to take place on August 23rd in Boston. pic.twitter.com/sivJ6d4n65
— Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) April 21, 2020
