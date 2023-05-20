Teal Piper On How Her Father Would React To Her Becoming A Wrestler

During an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Teal Piper spoke about how her father might react to her becoming a wrestler. Piper, the daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, has been an active wrestler since 2019.

Teal said that her father “would have been terrified at first” and “probably would have tried to talk me out of it” but “always wanted that [Piper] legacy to carry on,” so he would have ended up supportive.

She added: “When I first decided to get into professional wrestling, my first thought was [that] there’s going to be a lot of doors that open naturally just because of my dad. But I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t disrespecting my father. He would want me to learn the ropes [and] to go out there and experience the independent scene… because he had so much respect for wrestlers that built their way up. And I felt that it would be dishonoring him in a way to just skip that process… I think that he would be very happy to see that I’m taking it seriously, that I’m putting in the work, and that I’m trying to honor his body of work as well as create my own thing.“