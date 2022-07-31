wrestling / News
Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing
July 31, 2022 | Posted by
– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:
More Trending Stories
- Liv Morgan On Best Part Of Her SmackDown Women’s Title Reign, Giving Other WWE Superstars Hope
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role