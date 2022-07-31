wrestling / News

Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing

July 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWF Prime Time Wrestling 12-11-1989 Roddy Rowdy Piper WWE Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:

