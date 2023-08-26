wrestling / News
Team 3D to Reunite at Impact 1000, Will Team Up in the Ring
– Team 3D is set to reunite for IMPACT 1000. Impact Wrestling announced today that WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and D-Von, formerly The Dudley Boyz, will team up for the first time in seven years for the IMPACT 1000 show. The last time Team 3D teamed together was House of Glory VI in December 2016. D-Von has also not stepped into the ring since that time.
As a tag team, Bully Ray and D-Von have been world tag team champions on 23 occassions over multiple promotions, including WWE, ECW, TNA (Now Impact Wrestling), and NJPW. In 2015, they were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame Class of 2015. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later in 2018.
Impact has not yet announced their opponents. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County in White Plains, New York. You can see the announcement below:
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that Team 3D (@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon) will be IN ACTION together for the first time in 7 years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr pic.twitter.com/L2YulYbArb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2023
