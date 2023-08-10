Team 3D Will Reunite At Impact 1000 Next Month

Watch out for the bomb fall.

On today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, it was announced that Team 3D will reunite for the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray and Devon are former two-time Impact tag team champions, while Bully is a former two-time Impact World Champion and Devon is a former Impact Television Champion.

Impact 1000 will be taped on September 9 in White Plains, NY. It will then air on September 14.