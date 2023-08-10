wrestling / News

Team 3D Will Reunite At Impact 1000 Next Month

August 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Team 3D Impact 1000 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Watch out for the bomb fall.

On today’s episode of Busted Open Radio, it was announced that Team 3D will reunite for the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray and Devon are former two-time Impact tag team champions, while Bully is a former two-time Impact World Champion and Devon is a former Impact Television Champion.

Impact 1000 will be taped on September 9 in White Plains, NY. It will then air on September 14.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Team 3D, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading