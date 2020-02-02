Team 9 For The XFL Revealed

The XFL has made the announcement that team 9 has been revealed for the league. The league has eight teams, but there will be a ninth with extra players ready to take over if someone is injured or has to miss time. The players include:

* QB: Joe Callahan, Cj Collins, Garrett Fugate, Marcus McDade

* RB: Darnell Holland, Ray Lawry

* WR: Davon Grayson, TreyDonte Hill, Taivon Jacobs, Dalton Ponchilla, Andrew Verboys, Carl Whitley

* TE: Connor Davis, Pharaoh McKever

* OC: Ryan Anderson

* OG: Korren Kirven, Terronne Prescod

* OT – Nick Callander, Gerhard de Beer, Brandon Haskin, Patrick Lawrence

* DE: Jesse Aniebonam, Martin Ifedi, Alex Jenkins

* DT: Ahane Bowman, Andrew Stelter, Trenton Thompson

* LB: Darnell Leslie

* DB: Bryce Cheek, Reggie Cole, Marwin, Evans, Tyree Holder, Josh Jenkins, Jermaine Ponder, Robenson Therezie

XFL CEO and Commissioner Oliver Luck said: “In every football league, there is constant churn. I’m sure every one of these rosters is going to change by the time Week 1 rolls around. They’ll bring in new guys or someone pulls a hamstring, it’s just inevitable. So Team 9 will be ready to roll as a replacement team that’s got to be constantly replenished, so all these guys that got the bad news about getting cut, a bunch of them of them are going to be back in the league through Team 9. It was lifted directly from my experience with NFL Europe. We literally called it ‘Team Dallas’ because it was in Dallas. The genesis of that was with teams in Europe, American players needed work permits. You couldn’t pick up a left tackle off the street in Scotland. We needed a group of guys who could practice and literally jump on a plane.”

Bart Andrus will be the coach for Team 9. Andrus is a former offensive assistant who has worked in the NFL, CFL college and spring leagues.

Andrus added: “Our objective is to teach them how to practice as a professional. In pro football you go full speed, but you don’t hit or take anybody to the ground. They’re not hurting anybody on the field, but they’re keeping their bodies callused for football. We want to refine as much as we can the individual skill and technique. Just something as simple as a receiver actually catching the ball with his hands instead of taking it into his body. We’re going to keep them ready so when they get called up to an XFL team, they’re football-ready.”

When a player leaves to join the main roster, there will always be a member available to keep Team 9 at 40 players. After week 2, there will be a requirement for Team 9 to fill open roster spots. Practices for Team 9 begin February 3 and private workouts will be available on February 10. The XFL launches on February 8.