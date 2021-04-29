wrestling / News

Team Advantage Determined For Next Week’s Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Blood & Guts

The Pinnacle and the Inner Circle will do battle in Blood & Guts next week on AEW Dynamite, and team advantage has been determined. Tonight’s episode saw the rules laid out for the match, which will be very WarGames-esque. The match will feature two rings and a cage, with the first two wrestlers facing off for five minutes before people come in from alternating teams every two minutes. The match can only be won after all competitors are in, with the win only coming via submission or surrender.

During the parley in which the rules were laid out, Shawn Spears said the Pinnacle wanted advantage since they were lured into the bout, which was agreed to. You can see clips from the segment below, as well as the logo for the match:

