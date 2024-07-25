Team AEW Defeats The Elite In Blood & Guts On Dynamite, Darby Allin Threatens To Burn Jack Perry

Team AEW took down The Elite in Blood & Guts on AEW Dynamite after Darby Allin threatened to set fire to Jack Perry. Allin, Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and The Acclaimed defated The Elite in the stipulation match on Wednesday’s show.

The chaotic match ended when Perry got handcuffed to the cage and Allin went under the ring, coming out with a gas cannister. He poured the gasoline on Perry and said he wanted a TNT Championship or he would light Perry on fire. Matt Jackson agreed to give Allin the title shot and then Allin got him to quit for The Elite, handing Team AEW the win.

