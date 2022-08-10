Team Ambition & Hawx Aerie Join NWA US Tag Team Championship Battle Royal

– NWA has confirmed two new teams this week for the upcoming USA Tag Team Championship Battle Royal set for the NWA 74th Anniversary show. Joining the tournament are Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson) and Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx).

They join the following previously announced teams for the tournament:

* Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe’ Rockett)

* Miserably Faithful (Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp)

* The Now (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus)

* The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman) in the battle royal to crown the reinstated championships on night two of the PPV.

* The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews)

* The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky and Jay Bradley)

The match will consist of 10 teams total. The battle royal to crown the new Tag Team Champions will be held on Night 2 of the 74th Anniversary show on August 28 in St. Louis, Missouri.

