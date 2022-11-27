Team Bianca Wins Women’s WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series (Pics, Clips)

The women’s WarGames match kicked off WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, with the babyfaces picking up the win. The team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch defeated Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley to start tonight’s PPV, with Lynch pinning Sky after a legdrop off the top through a table to get the win. You can see clips and pics from the match below.

Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.