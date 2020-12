Team Candice Victorious In NXT Takeover: WarGames Opening Match (Pics, Video)

It was a wild, chaotic brawl as the women’s WarGames match opened NXT Takeover: WarGames, with Team Candice coming out on top. The heels won a hardcore battle to open the show, with Raquel Gonzales pinning Io Shirai after chokeslamming her from the turnbuckle into a ladder positioned on the ropes between the two rings.

Pics and video from the match are below. You can check out our ongoing coverage of the PPV here.