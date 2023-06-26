Team Elite Victorious Over Blackpool Combat Club In 10-Man Tag Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The Elite, Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii defeated the Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Team Elite picked up the win during a match that saw Kingston’s loyalty to Jon Moxley tested, as he took a double superkick in Moxley’s place from the Young Bucks at one point during the match. The bout ended when Ishii hit Wheeler Yuta with the brain buster to get the pinfall. After the match, Kingston argued with The Elite over the goings-on in the match.

You can see clips from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.

