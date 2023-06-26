wrestling / News
Team Elite Victorious Over Blackpool Combat Club In 10-Man Tag Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
The Elite, Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii defeated the Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Team Elite picked up the win during a match that saw Kingston’s loyalty to Jon Moxley tested, as he took a double superkick in Moxley’s place from the Young Bucks at one point during the match. The bout ended when Ishii hit Wheeler Yuta with the brain buster to get the pinfall. After the match, Kingston argued with The Elite over the goings-on in the match.
You can see clips from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.
The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page join Kingston and Ishii in the ring!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/GAFog5WVci
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
A new look #BlackpoolCombatClub with the addition of Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Unimo!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta | @Shooter_us | @takesoup pic.twitter.com/oSIuAn7S46
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Eddie Kingston has his sights SET on eternal enemy Claudio Castagnoli 👀
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@claudiocsro pic.twitter.com/hvAmfhceO7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Shota confronted by a pit bull and a cowboy!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@shooter_us pic.twitter.com/n92l68KcJB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
The Scotia Bank Arena are on their feet as Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley come face to face!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@jonmoxley pic.twitter.com/wJeKiaQOkP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page take flight as Moxley and Kingston slug it out in the ring!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@youngbucks | @JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/Il6HPRqnfk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
VICIOUS Takeshita.
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@takesoup pic.twitter.com/t4pVIK2YBu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
The intense history between Kingston and Moxley just palpable right now
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/xaPFSv1kI0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
The intense history between Kingston and Moxley just palpable right now
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/xaPFSv1kI0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
Hangman Adam Page looking to wipe out the opposition single-handedly right now!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64 pic.twitter.com/7UuFjH7fYf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023
竹下のエルボーが石井を襲います。#AEWxNJPW: #ForbiddenDoor
PPV購入
▶️ https://t.co/9oKaZPuF3W#AEW #NJPW #njpwworld@YoungBucks | #HangmanPage | #EddieKingston | #TomohiroIshii | @JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta | @Shooter_us | @Takesoup pic.twitter.com/ECdEPWhFnj
— AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) June 26, 2023
The Young Bucks trying to finish things off here, but a conflicted Kingston complicates the situation?!
Order #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/QkT7hO9Xh4
🔗: https://t.co/SWp7bcLK64@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/U82waVdz9m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2023