Team Hardy Victorious, Deletes The Firm On AEW Rampage

May 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stokely Hathaway AEW Rampage Firm Deletion Image Credit: AEW

The Firm Deletion ended with The Firm getting — well, deleted — on this week’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show was main evented by The Hardys, Isiah Kassidy and HOOK taking on Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill and Stokely Hathaway in the latest Deletion match on the Hardy Compound.

The match saw the two sides battle across the compound, and while Hathaway attempted to escape and chill in the Hardy screening room, he ended up being attacked by Reby Hardy, Señor Benjamin, and the Hardy Kids. Hathaway was tased and then beat up in the ring, with Maxel delivering a Swanton. The match ended with Ethan Page taking everyone’s finisher in the ring and Matt pinning him for the win.

After the match, Jeff went out to the field to set his symbol aflame and thank God for his return.

