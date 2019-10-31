Team Hogan Victorious Over Team Flair at Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– Team Hogan ran wild over Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel. The match consisted of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s team of Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Chad Gable against WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s team of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Roman Reigns won the match for his team after pinning Randy Orton after a spear.

You can check out some images and short clips from the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match posted by WWE on Twitter below.