wrestling / News
Team Hogan Victorious Over Team Flair at Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Team Hogan ran wild over Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel. The match consisted of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s team of Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Chad Gable against WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s team of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Roman Reigns won the match for his team after pinning Randy Orton after a spear.
You can check out some images and short clips from the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match posted by WWE on Twitter below. Also, you can follow along with 411’s live coverage of the event here.
There is NO REST for #TeamHogan! 💯@HulkHogan did not come to play tonight at #WWECrownJewel. Listen up, #TeamFlair… pic.twitter.com/78eJgwvRui
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
WOOOOO!@RicFlairNatrBoy is looking to lead his team to victory RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/zfbfGhwuX8
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
Is there anyone you'd rather have as your team captain?#WWECrownJewel @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/7RW4vLtSe2
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
THE HULKSTER and the MOUTH OF THE SOUTH are in the building!#WWECrownJewel @HulkHogan @RealJimmyHart pic.twitter.com/shDE6eNqAE
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
🎆🎆🎆 Welcome to #WWECrownJewel, @WWERomanReigns! 🎆🎆🎆 pic.twitter.com/oE5w2ZPNgZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
BIG. DOG. MOOD.#WWECrownJewel @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/JmQNDpFXEt
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
#TeamHogan has assembled an absolutely STELLAR team.#WWECrownJewel @RusevBUL @KingRicochet @WWEGable @AliWWE pic.twitter.com/bhc4oN8grQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
We've got @WWEGable vs. @ShinsukeN to start off #TeamHoganvsTeamFlair LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/Sr8m2VlIan
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
Admire #TheViper.#WWECrownJewel #TeamHoganvsTeamFlair @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/7VNxnvKpoM
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns is officially UNLEASHED.#WWECrownJewel #TeamHoganvsTeamFlair pic.twitter.com/SYz7D3WUes
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
HERE WE GO. THE FIGHT IS ON between @fightbobby and @RusevBUL! #WWECrownJewel #TeamHoganvsTeamFlair pic.twitter.com/YG77cefLkv
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
BIG-TIME CLAYMORE.#WWECrownJewel @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/TTfWc74yDY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
#RKOOuttaNowhere? @WWERomanReigns has a plan for that. #WWECrownJewel #TeamHoganVsTeamFlair pic.twitter.com/GdkirwcJBD
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
SUPERMAN PU–RKO! RKO! RKO!#WWECrownJewel #TeamHoganvsTeamFlair @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/fSkc0jauyx
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
THE BIG DOG protects the yard for #TeamHogan as @WWERomanReigns @AliWWE @KingRicochet @WWEGable & @RusevBUL pick up the win at #WWECrownJewel! #TeamHoganvsTeamFlair pic.twitter.com/1OZQnMuQ0P
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
TEAM HOGAN, BABY! TEAM HOGAN!#WWECrownJewel @WWEGable @WWERomanReigns @RusevBUL @HulkHogan @AliWWE @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/139bq9X9BJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Being Let Go From WWE in 1994 For Doing Interview With Wrestling Journalist
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction to Brian Pillman’s Death, Addressing Drug Issues in WCW
- Rikishi Recalls Giving Vince McMahon the Stinkface, What Vince Said Before Taking It
- Seth Rollins Weighs In On Fans Turning on Him, Reaction To His Hell in a Cell Match