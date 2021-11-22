Team Raw Victorious In Men’s Elimination Match At WWE Survivor Series (Clips)

It was down to the last man, but Team Raw picked up the win in the men’s elimination match at WWE Survivor Series. The Raw brand men defeated Smackdown at the PPV, with the order of elimination as follows:

1. Kevin Owens (walked out)

2. Happy Corbin (pinned by Finn Balor)

3. King Woods (submitted by Bobby Lashley)

4 & 5. Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley (double countout)

6. Finn Balor (pinned by Sheamus)

7. Sheamus (pinned by Austin Theory)

8. Austin Theory (pinned by Jeff Hardy)

9. Jeff Hardy (pinned by Seth Rollins)

Survivors: Seth Rollins

The win puts Raw ahead of Smackdown 2 – 1 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.

The red brand and the blue brand are set to collide in the Men's #SurvivorSeries 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team Match! Who ya got? #TeamRaw or #TeamSmackDown?@fightbobby pic.twitter.com/992bgCYyHH — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021