wrestling / News
Team Raw Victorious In Men’s Elimination Match At WWE Survivor Series (Clips)
It was down to the last man, but Team Raw picked up the win in the men’s elimination match at WWE Survivor Series. The Raw brand men defeated Smackdown at the PPV, with the order of elimination as follows:
1. Kevin Owens (walked out)
2. Happy Corbin (pinned by Finn Balor)
3. King Woods (submitted by Bobby Lashley)
4 & 5. Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley (double countout)
6. Finn Balor (pinned by Sheamus)
7. Sheamus (pinned by Austin Theory)
8. Austin Theory (pinned by Jeff Hardy)
9. Jeff Hardy (pinned by Seth Rollins)
Survivors: Seth Rollins
The win puts Raw ahead of Smackdown 2 – 1 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.
The red brand and the blue brand are set to collide in the Men's #SurvivorSeries 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team Match!
Who ya got? #TeamRaw or #TeamSmackDown?@fightbobby pic.twitter.com/992bgCYyHH
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Bálor Club x @barclayscenter #SurvivorSeries @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/iUsVVuMpmE
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
It's FIGHT NIGHT in Brooklyn!#SurvivorSeries @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/kPYxXr77UW
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
#TeamSmackDown is ready to go! ⚔️🔥#SurvivorSeries @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/il7eg8Eup0
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@FightOwensFight just got himself counted out?!?#TeamRaw is already in trouble at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/xCJXwmyKYo
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
#TeamSmackDown power!#SurvivorSeries @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/QL1VMN7Snu
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@austintheory1 goes for a ride courtesy of Happy Corbin! 😱#SurvivorSeries @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/VnI8C0zpFn
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Vintage @JEFFHARDYBRAND!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/j53qlEjDHS
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Look out!#SurvivorSeries @WWERollins @WWESheamus @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/A3E3Us9RLq
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
🙌🙌🙌#SurvivorSeries @JEFFHARDYBRAND @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/QCf0lTPEgl
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
DOWN WITH THE KING, says @fightbobby … before all hell breaks loose!#SurvivorSeries is streaming LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/pvCsC6tbwM
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
Did you ever think you'd see this???#SurvivorSeries @WWESheamus @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/W8Tiv4QThv
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
.@austintheory1 just pinned @WWESheamus!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/yZqagrgOAh
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
It's down to @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @WWERollins!#SurvivorSeries #TeamRaw #TeamSmackDown pic.twitter.com/kBQHjE9Qp1
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
#TeamRaw wins! @WWERollins is your SOLE SURVIVOR! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/fiiyEHM49Y
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Says Vince McMahon Personally Apologized For Cutting 9/11 Anniversary Smackdown Match
- AAA To Give Update on Kenny Omega’s TripleMania Regia Status Tomorrow
- Bobby Lashley On Whether the Lack of Diversity in WWE Champions Bothers Him
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away